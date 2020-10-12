Commentary: Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Purdue Sexual Assault Case

How did the case arise? Two Purdue University students, a male and a female, referred to in the case as John and Jane Doe, were both in the Navy ROTC program on campus. Purdue found John guilty of “sexual violence” against Jane after a “procedure” which came very close to a proverbial “kangaroo court.” The university suspended him for one academic year and, as a result, he was expelled from the ROTC program, lost his scholarship, all of which ended his opportunity for a Navy career.

John Doe, the suspended student, then sued Purdue and several of its officials. However, a federal magistrate judge dismissed the case in which he claimed his due process rights were violated and that Purdue itself (ironically) violated Title IX because his trial and punishment were tainted with sex bias toward him as a man. He appealed the dismissal, which was reviewed by Judge Barrett and two other 7th Circuit Judges — Judge Diane Sykes and Judge Amy St. Eve.

The panel was not being asked to retry the case. “Our task,” wrote Judge Barrett, “is not to determine what allegations are supported by evidence but to determine whether John is entitled to relief if everything that he says is true.” This approach is consistent with such appellate reviews of lower court dismissals.