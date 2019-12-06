Commentary: Judicial hearing most useful for the history it illuminated

But it may be the way these unruly and often unreasonable Republicans were shut down -- rather than the merits of their interruptions -- that will be remembered by the Trump base. The first interruption came within Nadler's first sentence. The chairman's dismissal of the GOP inquiry came just as swiftly.

And if the Trump base were looking for evidence that this was a partisan undertaking, the series of partisan procedural votes, each one shutting down the Republicans, provided ample evidence.

Of course, those partisan votes did the Republicans no favor, either. In the effort to impeach President Richard M. Nixon, six of the 17 Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee joined all 21 Democrats in voting to send the matter to a Senate trial. No Republican member of the Judiciary Committee 45 years later made a similar remark.

That vacuum left the GOP vulnerable to the argument of Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina Law School, who said Trump's comportment qualified for all three of the articles of impeachment the Judiciary Committee approved for Nixon, including the failure to comply with congressional subpoenas.

Overall, ironies abound in the current episode. The richest may have been the spectacle of the Democrats portraying Nixon as a respecter of the Constitution and of congressional prerogatives.