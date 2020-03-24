Commentary: Las Vegas must make sacrifices over coronavirus

Unfortunately, none of that matters now. The horror we see unfolding in Italy and Spain — not to mention the truly dystopian nightmare that the Chinese government is hiding from the world — show us that we must do everything in our power to slow the spread of this virus. In this case, that means putting our way of life on hold, at least for a while.

A mere 15 days could make or break America’s response to the Coronavirus. This administration’s early restrictions on travel from Wuhan, Hubei Province, and the rest of Mainland China delayed the onset of self-sustaining Coronavirus outbreaks in the United States for weeks after they became a reality in other Western nations, and the subsequent ban on travel from Europe bought us additional time. As things stand, America’s is doing everything in its power to keep numbers as low as possible.

In order to keep it that way, we need to follow the White House guidelines by staying at home to the greatest extent possible and practicing social distancing and rigorous hygiene when we are forced to go out in public.

These measures, along with America’s world-leading private healthcare system, should save countless lives. We now know, however, that they will not be enough.