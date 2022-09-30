Commentary: Laxalt stands for veterans

This fall, voters across the Silver State will face a choice between two candidates for Nevada’s U.S. Senate seat.

On one hand, you have Adam Laxalt. Adam is a Navy veteran who stepped forward and answered the call to serve during the height of the war in Iraq. On the other, you have Catherine Cortez Masto — a career politician who spent her entire life working in government.

I volunteered for the Marine Corps when the Vietnam War began, but due to a heart condition, I could not serve my country in uniform. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do my part to help those who served in our military. So, as a state assemblyman, I did my best to serve Nevada’s veterans through legislation, and by cofounding Elko’s annual veterans’ parade.

When deciding for whom I should vote in this Senate race, I considered my passion for helping Nevada’s veteran community and all that I’ve learned about the issues affecting veterans during my time serving in government. I am proud to support Adam Laxalt for U.S. Senate because he is the one person in this race we can count on to fight for the 200,000-plus veterans in Nevada.

Most politicians these days are all talk and no action. They seem content to just sit back, relax, and go along with the status quo. Well, I can tell you that is not Adam Laxalt. Adam is a fighter. He is the type of guy who takes the initiative and gets things done.

Throughout his career, Laxalt has proven that he will go above and beyond to deliver results — especially for Nevada’s veterans. For example, while serving in the Navy, Adam saw that far too many service members and veterans were struggling to afford legal representation for critical services such as wills, medical powers of attorney, veterans’ benefits, and housing issues. So when he was elected Nevada’s Attorney General in 2015, Adam set out to fix the problem by establishing a first-of-its-kind Office of Military Legal Assistance. His program provides veterans, active duty personnel, and their families with access to pro-bono legal representation on a variety of important civil issues. Since its inception, it has served more than 20,000 Nevada service members and veterans and has been duplicated in numerous other states.

That is the type of leadership we can expect from Adam Laxalt. As Nevada’s Senator, Adam will work to protect and expand the Veterans CHOICE program, which enables vets to seek medical treatment outside of the VA. He will draw on his experience as Nevada’s top law enforcement officer to hold the VA accountable when it fails to provide veterans with the quality of care they deserve. He will work with his fellow vets in Congress to establish new programs to help veterans assimilate to civilian life and secure well-paying jobs. And he will fight to immediately reinstate every serviceman and woman who was discharged from the military for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

I’ve spoken to Adam quite a bit about the challenges many veterans are facing today. And I can tell this topic is deeply personal for him. We can trust that he will be our advocate and that he will fight on behalf of all those who have worn the uniform, both past and present. Adam is accessible to our veterans and will host multiple veteran town halls each year while Senator, unlike his opponent who we only hear from during her reelection.

I was especially disappointed in Senator Cortez Masto when she was silent about the Biden Administration’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal that abandoned American citizens and our allies to the Taliban, allowed terrorists to kill 13 U.S. soldiers, handed over $85 billion worth of military equipment to our enemies, embarrassed our nation, and emboldened our enemies. Public recognition and disapproval of Biden’s failure should not be a party-line issue, but Cortez Masto has proven she will not stand up to Democrat party leadership for our military or our veterans’ sake.

Ultimately, though, my support for Adam is not entirely predicated on his desire to support our veterans and active duty service members. I am voting for Adam Laxalt because he is the type of person who will break the hyper-partisanship in Washington and actually work with the other Senators to get things done.

Adam is not a career politician. He is a principled leader who has served Nevada and this country with integrity, civility, and honor. And I have no doubt he will continue to do so as Nevada’s next U.S. Senator.