Commentary: Leadership matters

At the time of the American Revolution, the future United States was a small, colonial backwater on the world stage. Yet it somehow produced an array of talented, creative thinkers who forged this republic we still inhabit.

It’s not just that they began the effort of crafting a new nation. They also designed it. We’ve never really matched the convergence of political creativity and insight produced by that era.

There are plenty of caveats. The leaders of that time failed to confront and find a way past the stain of slavery. Their blind spot when it came to the treatment of Indians was just as troubling. And one of the great what-ifs of American history is what this country would have looked like had women been able to hold and exercise political power. Nonetheless, I’m struck by how the founders stand out after almost two-and-a-half centuries. So I’ve been reading up on them again, and as I do, another thing strikes me: the qualities of leadership I discern in their biographies have never really gone out of style.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Above all else great leaders of democracies seek to build a consensus. They’re inclusive. They don’t try to shut people out of the process. They’re good listeners, and ask a lot of questions.