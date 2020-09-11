Commentary: Lessons from the (virtual) road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Nevada’s Senator, I’m fortunate that the most important part of my job is also the most rewarding. Getting to meet with and listen to Nevadans — stories of their hopes and fears, their challenges, and accomplishments — gives me clarity and strength. I take these stories back with me to Washington, D.C. Normally, I have the opportunity to travel across our state meeting with Nevadans and hear from them in person on how I can best advocate for them in Congress. Unfortunately, because of the coronavirus, that wasn’t possible this year. So, like many Nevadans have been forced to do, we had to adapt. We decided the best and safest way to connect with folks was to hit the virtual road.

Recently, my team and I embarked upon a first-of-its-kind virtual tour. We traded in the open road for the information super-highway of the internet to visit every one of Nevada’s 17 counties. Instead of face-to-face meetings, we made do with Zoom, tele-conferencing, and countless other technologies to hear from the people of our state and discuss what is happening in our communities. One thing that remained consistent during this tour was the incredible resilience and resolve of Nevadans in the face of whatever challenges they have been confronted with.