Commentary: Let's find common ground

As Anderson noted, "We likely disagree about abortion, gay marriage, taxes, trade, foreign policy -- just to name a few." But, he continued: "(W)here we do agree, we can and should work together."

Specifically, in regard to the media, Anderson writes: "They don't care about the damage being done to young people's bodies and minds -- in fact they celebrate it as a civil right. They don't care about the privacy and safety and equality of girls when boys who identify as girls can share female-only spaces -- like showers and locker rooms and bathrooms -- or when boys who identity as girls can participate in female athletic competitions. They don't care about the ability of doctors to practice good medicine when bad medicine becomes mandated as a civil right, while good medicine becomes outlawed as a civil wrong. And they don't care about the rights of parents to find the best care for their kids."

While I have no interest in discriminating against anyone, we're at a moment when the media and so much of the Democratic party, the corporate world and popular culture consider affirming transgender ideology a tenet of secular faith.

People on the right are often disparaged as anti-science on something like abortion, which always seems to be quite bizarre and outright dishonest, when we can see on a sonogram what we are dealing with in a pregnancy -- a developing human.