Commentary: Let's fix the Medicare sign-up process

Because their employer-sponsored coverage continues seamlessly, these seniors may believe they can continue to delay enrolling in Parts B and D. But that's not the case -- and so the "COBRA trap" is sprung.

Medicare requires seniors to have "creditable coverage" if they choose not to enroll in the program. In other words, they must have health benefits that Medicare considers to be as good as or better than its own.

Employer-sponsored plans count as "creditable." But COBRA generally does not.

That doesn't make sense. If an employer-sponsored plan is considered creditable, how can an extension of the exact same plan under COBRA not be?

The moment COBRA beneficiaries leave their jobs, they have eight months to sign up for Medicare Part B -- and 63 days for Part D -- under the terms of their special enrollment period. If they don’t, then they may be locked out of Medicare when their COBRA coverage ends.

That can create quite the headache. Former COBRA beneficiaries have to secure alternate coverage to tide them over while they wait for Medicare's open enrollment period at the end of the year.