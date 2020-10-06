Commentary: Lithium mining great for Nevada

Climate Change is real and is adversely affecting Nevada. The hottest summer ever in the southern end of the State and parts of the north, raging fires everywhere, toxic levels of smoke from Nevada and California fires engulfing the whole state. There is now species extinction throughout the world due to global warming, with oceans' warming, rising, and producing catastrophic storms. This includes many more hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, and catastrophic storms in the Midwest, and less rain in northern Nevada which has adversely affected our farming and ranching industries.

But Nevada has the ability to help reduce global warming via electric cars and lithium mines. We now have one very large mine in Silver Peak and soon-to-be mines east of Tonopah at Rhyolite Ridge and Thacker Pass north of Winnemucca. There are a dozen other mine sites being explored.

A green wave of new electric cars and trucks is about to hit the world. China is going all electric and most of Europe is going all electric. And all U.S. car companies and some truck companies are coming out with electric vehicles. Our lithium mines will provide the minerals to go into their batteries. We will make a ton of money for decades from our mining and ore processing.