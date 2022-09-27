Commentary: Local veterans advocate voting for Cortez Masto

I served in Vietnam and I’m a Veterans Advocate, and I’m voting for Catherine Cortez Masto.

For 10 long years, the men and women of Northern Nevada who served in our military fought, waited, and held out hope for a National Veterans Cemetery to be built here in our state. The closest national Veterans Cemetery was hundreds of miles away, making it pretty much inaccessible to us in Elko. We approached many elected officials, Democrat and Republican, at the state level and even at the federal level, and many of them supported our efforts, but none of them pulled through for us. We were starting to think it was just a pipe dream – until Catherine Cortez Masto stepped in.

I’m a member of the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Ceremony Advisory Committee, and Catherine Cortez Masto worked with us, local officials, and the Trump administration to cut through the red tape and push for this cemetery to happen. It’s because of her efforts that last year, the Department of Veterans Affairs purchased land in Elko to get started on building our Veterans Cemetery. It is because of her commitment to the men and women who have served our country that I am proud to support Catherine Cortez Masto.

I’ve been advocating for the wellbeing of our Veterans for 53 years -- since I returned from serving with the Marines in Vietnam. When I first got out, it was really difficult for me to jump through the hoops the VA had at the time to get my benefits. I went into Veterans’ Advocacy because I wanted to help other Vets and make sure they don’t go through the same experiences I did. Through my work, I’ve met many elected officials and worked with several to promote Nevada’s Veterans. I had never before met an elected official who cares about Veterans as much as Catherine Cortez Masto.

Not only did she introduce the necessary legislation and push the Veterans Cemetery Administration and the VA to get our Veterans Cemetery built in Elko, but she’s been a crucial ally for Vets across the country. I was exposed to Agent Orange while fighting in Vietnam, and while I’ve been lucky enough not to experience symptoms, I know plenty of people who aren’t as fortunate. They’re the reason I worked with Catherine Cortez Masto and her team to get the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act passed to guarantee health and compensation benefits for Veterans exposed to Agent Orange. That meant a lot to me, and Catherine Cortez Masto got it done.

She also worked to get the PACT Act passed, which is going to make a huge difference to expand health care to Veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits and other hazardous material, including Agent Orange, while serving. It’s going to help so many Veterans access the benefits they deserve. That’s another thing Veterans were waiting on for a long, long time – and Catherine Cortez Masto worked with us to make sure we were getting what we needed out of this bill.

We know we can depend on Catherine Cortez Masto because she keeps her door open to Veterans and she’s always available to us when we need her. And she doesn’t just show that from afar – we’ve had dozens of meetings with her to discuss Veterans’ issues, and she also comes out to see us and check in in-person. Just last month, she was in Elko to follow up with us about the Veterans Cemetery we’re finally getting and ensure we have everything we need while the project is being completed.

It’s not easy to trust politicians when they say they’ll fight for you until they prove it. Catherine Cortez Masto has proven over and over again that she cares about Veterans and our wellbeing. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, whether you voted for her in the last election or not, Catherine Cortez Masto is looking out for Veterans. Anyone who’s claiming she doesn’t care about our Veterans is lying to you. Her record speaks for itself: Catherine Cortez Masto is a fighter and an effective leader who is looking out for the men and women of Nevada who have served our great country. That’s why she’s earned my vote, regardless of her party.