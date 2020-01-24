Commentary: March for Life, and so much else

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But it's not just the young who give me hope. Far from it. This year, I spent some time with the Sisters of Life, a group of nuns that not only promotes alternatives to abortion, it helps heal the trauma of women who've had abortions.

I firmly believe that a lot of the anger and hate in our politics today stems from all these years of legal abortion. And as we inch (or race, as it sometimes seems), toward the 50-year mark of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in this country, I feel the need our nation has for healing more and more every second of the day.

I'm a big believer in conversion. I pray that my entire life is about conversion -- deeper immersion in the things of God and love for His creation, especially for the human person. I pray that the words that the president spoke at the march about God's grace and unselfish love are things that he and all elected officials take to heart. I pray for wisdom. I pray that the truth about people being made in the image and likeness of God is known, believed in and acted on.

Stopping and focusing on the beauty of a child can change us. Making room for a child who isn't our responsibility by worldly, conventional standards can change her life and ours and transform the soul of our society.