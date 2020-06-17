Commentary: Masked or unmasked?

But there is a down side for the president, reflected in the Tulsa World’s plea to stay away. Ignoring that warning opens Trump to charges of reckless and impulsive behavior, one of his most serious vulnerabilities. Even the campaign conceded the problem, requiring rallygoers to sign a waiver absolving Team Trump of liability if they contract the virus. No wonder CNN found that, by a margin of 55 to 41, voters think Biden “would better handle” the pandemic than Trump.

Moreover, when Trump feels unleashed and unhinged at these rallies, he can launch false and malicious charges that inspire his supporters but insult everyone else. In fact, Democrats often use images of Trump’s tirades in their own ads. The president probably appears in those commercials more often than the Democrats’ presumptive nominee. Anti-Trump feelings are far more powerful motivators than pro-Biden impulses, and that reality is shaping the Democrats’ strategy.

Let Trump have the floor. Let him make mistakes. Let him alienate the few swing voters left — most of them women — with his outlandish behavior. Don’t get in his way. Let him run against himself.

As for Biden, keep him controlled and cautious. Avoid unforced errors. His private trip to console the Floyd family, and his video speech to the funeral, provides a template for this approach. Think of it this way: Biden is wearing a mask, while Trump remains unmasked. Those two images reflect dueling campaign strategies that will unfold over the next four months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0