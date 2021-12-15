Commentary: Medicare Advantage is an essential program

After 43 years of marriage, my wife’s passing uprooted my life in many ways. In the weeks after she passed away, I could hardly get out of bed, let alone get my life back in order.

There were many parts of my life that changed after she passed. During one of the most draining periods of time, I had to go out and find a new health insurance plan. Let me tell you, sifting through insurance plans was the last thing I wanted to do during this time, but I needed to find health care coverage.

To make things more complicated, finding health care coverage in rural Nevada is difficult. Thankfully, I was able to enroll in a Medicare Advantage program that gives me access to a greater array of doctors in Elko and around the state. Without plans like Medicare Advantage, many seniors like me would not be able to see the doctors we need to stay healthy.

I hear that Congress is threatening to cut funding to programs like Medicare Advantage, and that has prompted me to speak out and explain why I support these plans.

One of the reasons to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan is that the focus is on keeping you healthy, such as covering the cost of gym memberships. They offer telehealth, counseling services, integrated dental, vision, and hearing plans, and even cover prescription drug costs and delivery. Medicare Advantage actively addresses all of the services I need to stay healthy; and if I can stay out of the hospital, that is a cost savings to me and the taxpayers!

As your Assemblyman, I spend a lot of time talking with people in Elko, and health care is a common topic. I’ve heard how many seniors are benefitting from Medicare Advantage plans that connect seniors with an array of services for a low price. These plans also allow seniors to keep their doctors!

I’m concerned that Congress is talking about making potential funding cuts to the program. I hope Senators Cortez-Masto and Rosen can see that Medicare Advantage programs are an essential part of so many lives here in Nevada. If the program faces funding cuts, small and rural towns like Elko will be the first to feel the impacts. With such low Medicare reimbursements rates, it’s already hard to find a doctor who will even take Medicare.

Reducing Medicare Advantage funding will be even more devastating to Nevada’s seniors. The last thing seniors need is to see their access to doctors cut back at an age when we need doctors the most!

Senator Cortez-Masto and Senator Rosen, please keep fighting for senior health and oppose any proposed cuts to Medicare Advantage.

John Ellison is a small business owner and the Assemblyman from Elko.

