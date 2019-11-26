Commentary: 'Medicare for All' questions take a toll on Elizabeth Warren

Biden and several moderate Democratic candidates (if any Democrat can be called “moderate”) are including a “public option” which would offer a government plan that would compete with private plans instead of replacing it.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, is one of the candidates embracing Biden’s plan.

If Warren’s socialist, health-care nationalization plan — and its idea of putting private health insurance out of business — doesn’t disturb you, it should.

Talk to one of our veterans who can tell you many tales of the poor treatment they have received at many of our VA hospitals.

It isn’t widely known, but there is a movement afoot by liberal extremists to turn our private health-care insurance plans over to the government, and it’s gathering support.

The nonprofit Progressive Change Campaign Coalition (PCCC), which has endorsed Warren, announced its own poll this week, which found that 66% of registered voters nationally, and 63% in battleground states, embrace Medicare for All.

The Reuters story suggests that “many Americans are still fuzzy on Medicare for All’s details.”