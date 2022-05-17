Commentary: Mental health concerns with law enforcement, jail

First, I want to say how happy I am to see that Elko County is finally beginning to act on our Mental Health Crisis here in Northeastern Nevada. It is a refreshing drink of water to see that the NNRH, Vitality Center, and Nevada Health Center are all on board for improving services in rural Nevada.

However, I am not seeing any discussion about educating our law enforcement officers, judicial system employees, and the medical field employees about Mental Health and what they can do to help. Four years ago, I wrote to the editor of the Elko Daily Free Press about the mental health statistics and how it affects our community. It is very sad that it has taken four years for our community to start acting.

I want to ask a couple of question of each of us as a community member:

1. Is the mental illness genetic or is it self-induced? How do you know?

2. Are they on drugs and how do you know? Which came first, the illness or the drugs?

We don’t know the path these people have walked and what may have happened in their life. Many are quick to judge those who have a mental illness, automatically assuming it is self-induced from drug use. I pity those who make that quick judgment call because you don’t know.

My grandson, Keaton Schomer, was diagnosed with a mental illness at age 22. We, his family, have no idea why he was afflicted with the mental illness. When we look back at different incidents when he was in his late teens, there were signs. The signs also looked like a teenager just acting out; maybe it was, we don’t know.

As a family we begged for help for my grandson. Here in Elko County the only thing we thought we could do was call the Sheriff’s Office, which in turn the ambulance was also dispatched. Had Elko County had a Mobile Mental Health Crisis Unit, perhaps help would have been at the front door instead of law enforcement.

As things move forward with getting help for the mentally ill, it is important that the citizens know about the help available, via posters, flyers or maybe billboards. Nothing breaks your heart more than calling law enforcement on a loved one, or so I thought.

My grandson lost his life on September 5, 2021, while being held in the Elko County Jail. After being held in jail for two weeks, waiting for a court hearing, he died from dehydration at age 26. Dehydration! Due to his mental illness, Keaton was paranoid about being poisoned. Inmates’ basic needs are to be met, and in this case his needs were ignored which resulted in his death. I know he didn’t want to die.

As a community we need more transparency about what is going on in the county jail. Why are there so many deaths? The sheriff is responsible for what goes on in the jail, what their employees are or are not doing, and if inmates are being mistreated or neglected. Voters of Elko County need to think about who you vote for as Sheriff. Look at their previous record and what they claim they want to do for our community. Are they proactive or reactive to different situations? Since my grandson’s death the jail now has a three-person panel to evaluate inmates for mental illness, (reactive). My concern is who is doing the evaluations and what are their qualifications?

As a community we need to look at what we can do to make our corner of the world a better and safer place to live. I don’t know what the answer is, but I do know that if we work together for the good of our society, we can come up with solutions and make a difference.

No parent, grandparent, sibling, aunt, or uncle should ever have to worry about whether their loved one will come out of jail alive. I pray that no one else will have to experience what our family has had to endure.

Broken but surviving,

Carla Schomer

Spring Creek

