Commentary: Mention of ‘name, image, likeness’ must not occur in recruitment of high school athletes

Colorado and Florida have since passed legislation to permit college student-athletes in those states to earn money from their NIL, with effective dates of January 2023 and July 2021, respectively, and numerous other states have legislation pending. By January 2021, the NCAA’s three divisions are expected to adopt NIL rules to take effect at the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Finally, earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against the NCAA to prevent the organization from restricting the amount of NIL compensation available to athletes, and the suit also seeks damages based on the share of television-rights money and social media earnings it claims athletes would have received if the NCAA’s current limits on NIL compensation had not existed.

At this point, our concern is not to debate the merits of college athletes making money from their NIL, which seems a foregone conclusion. However, as the parameters of NIL are developed, whether it be from Congress, the NCAA or individual state laws, this process – or even mere mention of NIL – must not occur until student-athletes are fully enrolled at an NCAA college or university.