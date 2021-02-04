Commentary: Military stands tall by standing back

“The military paved the way for my family and many others to live a middle-class life,” said former Rep. Donna F. Edwards, a Maryland Democrat whose father was in the Air Force. Embedded in the controversial New York Times 1619 Project is this assertion by Nicole Hannah-Jones: “In every war this nation has waged since that first one, Black Americans have fought — today we are the most likely of all racial groups to serve in the United States military.”

Today’s respect for the military comes even against the backdrop of the abuse of Iraqi prisoners at Abu Ghraib (2003), the killing of unarmed Iraqis at Haditha (2005) and an air strike on Azizabad that killed at least several dozen Afghanis (2008).

“It’s tempting to assume Americans trust the military for the glaringly obvious reason: because it’s the most expensive, best-equipped fighting force on the planet,” Amanda Ripley wrote earlier this year. “But America also has the largest economy in the world, and Americans do not trust big business and banks. Size and power are impressive, but they don’t incubate trust on their own.”