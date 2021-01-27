Commentary: Mincing data on virus deaths

And the folderol in the federal city? Shades of Oliver Cromwell! It is fascinating to see modern events as history reruns: the end of the Roman Republic with Caesar’s Forum trip and Augustus, the alarums that swept Louis XVI’s France prior to the revolution — and blood drunk Jacobins inevitably meeting their Thermidor. Historians Will and Ariel Durant have written about the new White House resident in the person of Pope Leo X who said something to the effect that, “God put us in our position so now let us enjoy ourselves.” Juvenal too rings in with the Satires and panem et circenses otherwise known as virus stimulus. America’s representative democracy has to come down to the Iraq Fix: in-person balloting and ink-stained fingers.