Commentary: Minimum wage, maximum discrimination

Fewer jobs plus more jobseekers means that more people will be searching for jobs than there are jobs available — a labor surplus. In other words, the minimum wage creates a “buyer’s market” in labor because it causes jobseekers to line up in front of employers who have limited jobs to offer.

With a minimum wage, the employer can’t say: “Who will work for $14.95?” If he does, he’s a criminal; he literally violates the law. Since he can’t just pick the most eager jobseekers, he needs some alternative way to select from his 100 applicants. When you have a surplus of labor in a market with a minimum wage, prices aren’t allowed to adjust, so the employer picks from that surplus based on personal preferences. These may include race, sex, gender, religion, or other personal characteristics that have little to do with productivity. In fact, in the past, it has included just that. Faced with more jobseekers than there are jobs available, a bigoted employer bears little cost when he refuses to hire a member of a group he dislikes. He knows someone else in the applicant pool will be from his preferred group.