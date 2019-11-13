Commentary: Minor legislation with massive implications

Nevertheless, while practical and reasonable from one perspective, Johnson’s proposed legislation is dismaying from another. His rationale for the Prevent Government Shutdown Act sounds like an admission of defeat for fiscal conservatism.

In a telling passage in his Wall Street Journal opinion piece promoting the act, Johnson writes, “Anyone concerned that Congress would leave spending unchanged for the long term doesn’t understand the pervasive bipartisan support for increased spending.” There you have it: “bipartisan support for increased spending.”

There appears to be no room left for the possibility of Congress reducing spending. Apparently, Sen. Johnson, who arrived in Washington with a reputation for being an economic conservative, has abandoned all hope for spending restraint in Washington. Fiscal conservatism seems now to be a lost cause. Those Americans, who have been hoping for the kind of spending restraint that might someday halt, if not reverse, the increase in federal debt, have been abandoned.