As chairman of the Elko County Commission, I feel compelled to join Elko Mayor Reece Keener in recommending rejection of the Hardrock Leasing and Reclamation Act of 2019. The act would only add another burden on an industry already heavily regulated and crucial to our local economies.
Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona advocated for passage of the act in an Oct. 19 editorial that was very critical of the Nevada mining industry. The main premise of the Wendover mayor’s editorial was that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had ranked Nevada first in the nation for the release of toxic chemicals. He also charged that the mining industry operated with “no accountability” and taxpayers “received nothing.”
Mayor Keener did a great job in discounting the EPA ranking with the explanation that the EPA classified the transportation of waste rock from one site to another as a toxic release. Hardly a sensible ruling or a credible threat to our well-being.
In addition, I would like to address some of the other contentions in that Oct. 19 editorial.
First of all, the Nevada Department of Taxation reports that Nevada mining companies paid $156 million in taxes on $3.1 billion in net proceeds in the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Our corner of the state produced nearly $1.3 billion of that total and Elko County collected $8.87 million in taxes on those proceeds, Eureka County collected $6.5 million, Humboldt County $9.8 million, and Lander County a whopping $42.8 million. That’s a far cry from “nothing.”
Those totals are just the taxes on net proceeds. The mines also pay all the taxes the rest of us pay, such as sales taxes, property taxes and fuel taxes.
On top of those huge obligations, our local mines have also always been good neighbors and are often the first in line with their checkbooks to support local endeavors from all our annual events, to the Boys and Girls Clubs, the Enhanced 911 effort, etc., etc.
You have free articles remaining.
As far as the “no accountability” allegation, the mining industry is held to account by the EPA, the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Nevada Division of Water Resources, just to name a few.
Next, we have to call out the editorial’s contention that Nevada is one of the leading contributors to the “toxic pollution contaminating an estimated 40 percent of our (nation’s) headwaters.” An absolutely profound misstatement considering the fact that we lie within the Great Basin with very little water ever leaving the state.
The editorial was also critical of the industry for paying no federal royalties over the past 150 years. We would like to point out the fact that back in 1866 and 1872 when the mining laws were passed, our congressmen still possessed a little common sense and resisted the calls to nationalize the western mineral resources to pay off the Civil War debt. They wisely declared the western lands “free and open to exploration and occupation.” These laws encouraged westward expansion and left taxing authority to the states to keep the money closer to home. Hard to believe anything like that getting through today’s Congress.
The Wendover mayor also blasted the miners for “leaving in their wake billions of dollars’ worth of pollution and damage that falls upon taxpayers, states and local communities to address.” Absolutely false in today’s world. State law now requires reclamation of mining disturbances and mines are required to post bonds to ensure the work gets done.
And finally, Mayor Corona charged that historically, Nevadans “have not been good stewards of our public lands.” This is one of my favorite topics to correct. We are unique here in Elko County in the fact that the first incursions by European settlers came in the late 1820s, relatively recently by historical standards, and the expeditions were well chronicled by explorers such as Peter Skeene Ogden. This area was a desolate wasteland and the hardy mountain men of the Ogden expedition had to resort to eating their horses to get out of here alive.
Under the stewardship of the Nevada pioneers, the area was transformed by the late 1800s and supported thousands of people, their livestock and countless wildlife. The area continued to thrive until the late 1900s, when stewardship of the public lands came under the influence of misguided environmental groups.
A great example of that misguided influence was referenced earlier here with the explanation that the EPA classified the transportation of waste rock as a toxic chemical release. Another example would be whatever inspired Mayor Corona to advocate for a law that would burden an industry vital to his city, state and county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.