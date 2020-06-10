Commentary: Missed opportunities in DC

Where was the quote from Martin Luther King Jr.? So many things could have been done to help make a step toward peace, but, no. It was clear from social media that some did see it as a statement about religious freedom, but the communication wasn’t universally clear, to say the least.

Continuing with his awkward-at-best approach, the president went the next morning to one of my favorite spots in the nation’s capital.

Back when things were open to the public, I would often make a visit to the John Paul II Shrine to be reminded of the potential of the human person, created in the image and likeness of God.

The exhibits there, thanks to the Knights of Columbus who run the shrine, speak to the fact that all lives matter. John Paul II fought for us to see this, traveled the world so people could hear this.

But when the president went there, originally to sign an executive order in support of religious freedom as international policy, the White House canceled the remarks that would have put it all in context. If you were watching live on C-SPAN, all you saw were the president and the first lady posing for pictures and looking at a statue outside the shrine. Only later did we see photos of them in prayer inside, and speaking to a nun.