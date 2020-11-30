Commentary: Modern generation gap goes beyond age group

PITTSBURGH — We are just now completing a month with both an election and (virtual) Thanksgiving family gatherings, so this may not come as much of a surprise:

We are in the middle of another generation gap.

Only this one is different. Really different.

This one isn’t a chasm between the World War II generation and the youthful rebels of the 1960s. This one is about race and social attitudes with a little bit of policy and ideology thrown in. And it is a whopper of a generation gap.

Consider this: Every American under 40 today — fully a majority of the country — is either a millennial (born 1977-1995) or a Gen Zer (born 1996 or after). Or this: There are more people in the millennial and Gen Z generations than in the baby boom generation, Gen X and the rest of the population combined.

And all those people who say they don’t recognize the America they see outside their quarantine windows or behind masks on the streets? They are right. This is not your grandfather’s United States. It is not even your parents’ United States.