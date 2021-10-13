Commentary: Motherhood and the future

Holleman does a beautiful thing in giving voice to her inner turmoil. When I read her words about selfishness, my heart immediately went to mothers of unborn children who frequently think that it would be better to have an abortion than to "give up" a child to adoption. Adoption is not abandonment -- it is a remarkable sacrifice and a gift to an adoptive couple and to the child.

Holleman is transparent about her fears for the future, but also acknowledges that disengaging from all the madness of the world is not a "luxury" she has. "I have no choice but to believe that the future -- troubled as it will be ... is still worth living in and fighting for." She adds: "To believe not just in destruction, not just in accruing loss after loss after loss, but in counting blessings. Finding those small moments of joy."

Religion does not come up in Holleman's reflections, so I suspect it is not a big factor in her life. That absence and our own collective experience of COVID-19 highlights for me the necessity for people who do have hope in God to get out there and live their faith in the world. Christians, for instance, have zero reason to be fearful. We believe in the resurrection of the dead, to live with God eternally. Everything else pales in comparison to this.