Commentary: NDOW applauds Governor Sisolak for landmark step in Nevada’s habitat conservation efforts

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is celebrating Habitat Conservation Framework Executive Order 2021-18 signed by Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. This order seeks to reverse the long-term trend of loss in Nevada’s wild landscapes and maintain the multitude of values they provide for our communities and wildlife species.

This executive order calls for the creation of a comprehensive Nevada Habitat Conservation Framework. The framework will engage conservation partners; stakeholders; and local, state, and federal agencies to identify values and services provided by intact habitats. In addition, the order will evaluate threats; prioritize landscapes; and develop strategies to conserve, restore, and rehabilitate Nevada’s threatened wildlife habitats.

Two immediate products will be developed to address threats to Nevada’s sagebrush habitat and wildlife movement corridors. A Sagebrush Habitat Plan will seek to collaboratively address the conversion and loss of Nevada’s sagebrush habitats due to climate change, wildfire, and invasive species.