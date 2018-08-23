As the women that manage and oversee the employees and independent contractors at the Mustang Ranch, we wanted to express our sincere appreciation for all those that have and are dedicating their time to the staunch protection of women. We, like you, are passionate about ensuring women’s rights for equality and safety in the workplace. While we feel some of the efforts and proposed solutions might be misguided and misdirected, we are committed to the same cause and we are willing to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you in the critically important fight against sex trafficking and violence against women.
The Hollywood portrayal of prostitution ranges from a lavish and glamorous lifestyle to an illicit and dangerous activity full of pimps, drugs and the subordination of women. Movies like “Pretty Woman” show women fighting over different parts of the street, giving their cash to a pimp to buy their protection and doing anything to make ends meet for the night. Films like “Moulin Rouge” show the fabulous life of a diamond covered courtesan while also showing the entrapment that women face when living in a brothel. Despite their popularity, these representations couldn’t be further from the truth and only promote the misconceptions about legal prostitution and well-regulated brothels. In turn, these portrayals glorify and downplay the horrors many women face working illegally on the streets, in escort services and massage parlors or as victims of sex trafficking.
At the Mustang Ranch, we strive to provide the highest level of security and safety for our employees and independent contractors. Our owners and management are kind and respectful to all the women who walk through our door and have shown steadfast commitment to protecting and fighting against sexual misconduct or sex trafficking of any kind. Furthermore, thanks in part to the strict annual background check requirements we have in place, of the more than 3,000 work card applications we’ve received in our 15 years of business, not one of our workers or employees has ever been connected to the mafia, a drug cartel or been flagged as a victim of trafficking. Moreover, we are like mothers and sisters to many of the women that work at Mustang and our foremost priority is their safety and to ensure they are only working here because they choose to.
We fight to protect and, in many cases, save the women who walk through our door. We go face-to-face and toe-to-toe with the pimps and drugs dealers who fight to control women and we help them refocus their lives away from crime, violence and fear. While we manage the daily operations at the Mustang Ranch, we also take on the roll of confidant, mentor and advisee to these women by helping them secure photo identification, social security cards or immigration work papers. We work to empower the women that work here and, for those that need it, we help them detox off drugs, clear up any pre-existing criminal records and set up their lives for the future.
On behalf of everyone that works at the Mustang Ranch, we, the madams and managers, staunchly stand for the rights of women and to protect those that are oppressed by the dangerous lifestyles of illegal prostitution, escort services, massage parlors and more. We stand with all those willing to fight with us to ensure that these illegal avenues are removed from our society and that our legal and regulated institutions are preserved and we look forward to finding meaningful, effective solutions that further the opportunities for women long into the future.
