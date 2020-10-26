Commentary: Nevada can’t keep subsidizing illegal immigration

As Nevadans know all too well, one of the major unintended consequences of weak border security is increased crime — international gangs, drug cartels, and human trafficking groups look for every opportunity to expand their operations in America by exploiting our immigration system. This forces local, state, and federal governments to invest even more money in law enforcement and prisons, which means fewer resources available for other government services, higher taxes, or — more likely — a combination of both.

Although Nevada does not share a border with Mexico, illegal immigration has had a major impact on our state — a 2014 Pew Research Center study found that Nevada had the highest proportion of illegal immigrants in the U.S. at the start of President Obama’s second term in office. According to a report last year, one in 14 inmates serving time behind bars in Nevada is in the U.S. illegally — meaning that the state is spending about $21 million per year just to incarcerate criminal aliens.

During a recent campaign rally in Florida, President Trump underscored the fact that in the past four years, the federal government has successfully reformed the asylum system, which had been subject to rampant fraud, and “deported 20,000 gang members,” including criminals associated with the vicious MS-13 gang.