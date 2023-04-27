Once again we see ideas from other states and the federal government filter into the Nevada legislature.

Democratic Assemblywoman Natha Anderson introduced a resolution to study a wealth tax similar to proposals being considered in states like Washington and California. Our state lawmakers need to draw a line in the sand and reject any attempts to replicate the failed tax policies of our neighbors. Nevada is one of the few states where our constitution prohibits a personal income tax, and this tax, by any other name, is an income tax.

While the Nevada proposal is to just conduct a study, I have little doubt that study will include reviewing what President Biden has proposed in his 2024 budget. If his proposed 25 percent federal tax on assets is approved by Congress, privately-owned businesses – including family farms and ranches – could be on the hook for millions of dollars in new taxes. In some cases, they might even have to sell some of those assets to pay the IRS. That’s unfair and could really hurt agriculture producers in Nevada.

To be clear, this is not like a normal tax on income derived from assets or profits made by selling assets. Government bureaucrats would decide how much assets like land, structures or intellectual property had risen in value year-to-year and then tax the increase. Business owners would either have to give up and pay, or spend who knows how much on accountants, lawyers and other consultants to fight the government’s decision.

The impact on big family farms could be devastating, for them and for the states in which they operate. Including Nevada.

Nevada is a heavy agricultural state with over 3,300 cattle and sheep ranches, dairy farms, and food crop farms. In 2020, Nevada generated around $775 million in agricultural cash receipts with the highest valued commodities being cattle and calves, dairy products, specifically milk, and hay.

The food and agriculture sector consisted of close to 20,000 direct jobs and paid over $113 million in wages. The economic output multiplier for the ag industry is 1.7; meaning that for every $1 invested in the agriculture sector, an additional $0.70 in economic activity is stimulated in other Nevada industries. Obviously, agriculture is a key pillar of the Nevada state economy, job market and tax base, a sector that should be encouraged and protected instead of being treated like an ATM machine for tax-and-spend Washington politicians.

President Biden’s tax on people’s assets will inevitably fall on successful family-owned farms and ranches. Many family farms and ranches are large operations that could be forced to sell their holdings to raise enough money to pay the IRS because their capital is tied up in land and equipment. Cash flow on most farms is much too small to pay large capital gains taxes. These taxes would cause further consolidation in agriculture with smaller farms more likely put at risk of being forced out of business by the tax liability.

An even bigger challenge for Nevada ranchers and farmers, however, is just how little private land is in production. Take a county like Lincoln that has less than 2 percent of private land, yet they are expected to operate a local government and fund all the necessary infrastructure to support over 10,600 square miles of land! It’s bad enough that we have state agencies like NDOW buying up private lands with Federal dollars. Adding a “wealth” tax onto family farms and ranches would have a devastating impact on rural communities.

My long experience with the Nevada Farm Bureau has shown me that we need tax policies that do not punish capital-intensive businesses like farms and ranches, and that do not hinder sons and daughters from following the agricultural legacy of their parents.

Lawmakers seeking reelection in 2024 cannot back a proposal like the federal asset tax and then seriously expect voters to believe they fought hard to strengthen the economy. Senator Jacky Rosen should take note. State legislators should also realize that supporting the wealth tax study can be construed as supporting a personal income tax, something that our constitution bans, and voters -- time and again -- oppose.