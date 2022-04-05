Commentary: Nevada group opposes Biden minerals action

Great Basin Resource Watch (GBRW) opposes President Biden invoking the Defense Production Act to ramp up production of critical minerals in the United States. According to the White House fact sheet “the Department of Defense will implement this authority using strong environmental, labor, community, and tribal consultation standards.” But, historically the Department of Defense has created some of the most toxic sites in the United States. Passing this executive order would directly negate the president's promises to conserve public lands and ground the energy transition in environmental justice.

The Defense Production Act would effectively “fast-track” mine development. Here in Nevada a fast-tracked lithium mine will destroy a Native American cultural area, has run over community concerns, and is ignoring significant and long term damage to the environment. There are three lawsuits filed on the proposed Thacker Pass mine.

Executive Director John Hadder states “Instead we need to reform our outdated 1872 mining law that has facilitated expedited mine permitting for 150 years. We only need to look at the backlog of Superfund sites to see the fallout of the existing policy on mine permitting. At Thacker Pass the mine is expected to be a source of groundwater contamination for at least 300 years.”

“The environmental and environmental justice concerns point to a need to minimize mining. Never is there a time to fast-track. If anything we should be even more careful, since each mine further erodes the ability of the planet to regulate climate,” said Hadder.

Mining is a major driver of climate change, and as is estimated by the United Nations International Resource Panel, “90 percent of biodiversity loss and water stress are caused by resource extraction and processing.”

The Biden administration must focus on three key components: reduce demand for raw materials, maximize re-use, and manufacturing design for recycling. Biden’s policies need to minimize the sourcing of raw materials and focus first on reduction of energy use and individual vehicle use that will unambiguously lower greenhouse gas emissions while preserving climate moderating ecosystems.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0