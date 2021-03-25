Commentary: Nevada has nothing to lose with Blockchains venture

With this vision, tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and billions of dollars in new state revenue will be created here in Nevada.

We believe the Innovation Zone will be the vehicle that completely and permanently diversifies our State’s economy.

How?

We plan to build the most cutting-edge, carbon-neutral Smart City in the world along with an unequalled R&D center. We want to attract the best and brightest minds in the world to this fully integrated community singularly focused on the development and advancement of the most exciting and emerging technologies on the planet.

This will not only be the world’s most advanced center for R&D, but also a completely collaborative environment where technologies can be created to reinvent housing, energy, transportation, and other fundamentals to be used in better, more efficient and environmentally conscious ways for the citizens living and working there as well as throughout the world.

We understand there will be skeptics. Bold ideas seem to attract their share.

Please know this: we have worked extremely carefully to make sure any element of risk of creating the Innovation Zone is entirely on us, not the State.