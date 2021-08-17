Commentary: Nevada must unite in opposing the STEP Act

“Step up in basis” is a commonsense rule that acknowledges land value and farm or ranch assets do not comprise the net worth of the individual or family who owns them, but rather are the necessary assets required to conduct business and support the middle-class livelihoods of thousands of families living out the American Dream.

The STEP Act would axe “step up in basis.”

Under the STEP Act, the death of a ranch owner would be classified by the IRS as a “sale” of the business, even if it had been willed to the owner’s children to pick up the torch and continue operations. A retroactive capital gains tax would be assessed and charged to the new owners, just like if they had sold a winning stock, even though they didn’t own the business before now.

Never mind the fact that most ranchers scrape by on lower middle-class incomes, reinvesting any excess profits into ranch upkeep, new equipment, and employing help to work the land. If Joe and Becky’s dad had willed them his ranch, purchased for $85,000 in 1977, valued at $3 million in 2021, they would be hit with an over $750,000 tax bill since the cost basis of the ranch could no longer be “stepped up” to account for expanded operations, increased land value, and natural inflation over time.