Commentary: Nevada must unite in opposing the STEP Act

Nevada’s economic recovery hinges on a bill under consideration by Congress that has the potential to wipe out the future of family businesses, farms, and ranches across the Silver State.
Titled, the Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act, this legislation aims to close a “loophole” in the tax code that would force wealthy individuals and businesses to pay closer to their “fair share,” while offsetting the cost of trillions in new spending proposals that the Biden administration has put forward.
The only problem? The STEP Act does just the opposite.
Cattle ranchers, for example, contribute a whopping $760 million annually in cash receipts to Nevada’s economy, employing thousands of workers, providing economic stability, and offering much-needed cash revenue to augment Las Vegas tourism, which we already saw suffer through the painful cycles of COVID-19 travel and hospitality restrictions. Cycles we aren’t sure are over just yet.
Like most of the country, ranches in Nevada are mostly family-run operations, with many spanning generations. And since land values naturally increase over time, as does inflation, children have relied on a tax provision called “step up in basis” in order to continue their family’s legacy and continue ranching like they’ve always done, just without paying steep new taxes each time the business is passed down.
“Step up in basis” is a commonsense rule that acknowledges land value and farm or ranch assets do not comprise the net worth of the individual or family who owns them, but rather are the necessary assets required to conduct business and support the middle-class livelihoods of thousands of families living out the American Dream.
The STEP Act would axe “step up in basis.”
Under the STEP Act, the death of a ranch owner would be classified by the IRS as a “sale” of the business, even if it had been willed to the owner’s children to pick up the torch and continue operations. A retroactive capital gains tax would be assessed and charged to the new owners, just like if they had sold a winning stock, even though they didn’t own the business before now.
Never mind the fact that most ranchers scrape by on lower middle-class incomes, reinvesting any excess profits into ranch upkeep, new equipment, and employing help to work the land. If Joe and Becky’s dad had willed them his ranch, purchased for $85,000 in 1977, valued at $3 million in 2021, they would be hit with an over $750,000 tax bill since the cost basis of the ranch could no longer be “stepped up” to account for expanded operations, increased land value, and natural inflation over time.
Sure, the STEP Act says Joe and Becky can pay this off over 15 years, but it neglects to mention that banks would view the new tax obligation as a lien, likely drying up their credit options and taking a loan to help pay it off the table.
Joe and Becky’s dilemma would play out across the state of Nevada, crushing farms and ranches, destroying family businesses, and placing a hold on our post-COVID-19 economic recovery. For a window into just how bad things could get, Texas A&M’s Agricultural and Food Policy Center recently estimated that roughly 98 percent of farms and ranches would face an average new tax burden of $726,104 per farm under the STEP Act. Thousands of families will be forced into bankruptcy or face selling off their businesses.
I want to thank Nevada’s Senators Cortez-Masto and Rosen for recently voting in favor of an amendment by South Dakota Senator Thune that protects this important tax provision for family-owned businesses. As Congress moves the budget legislation along, we encourage our Federal delegation to stand with Nevada’s hard working families.
Simply put, the STEP Act is a step in the wrong direction for Nevada and our country.
Martin Paris is Nevada Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director.