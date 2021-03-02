Commentary: Nevada needs to expedite lithium mines

Governor Sisolak and Nevada Legislature, I urge you to expedite the licensing of lithium mines here in Nevada. The President has stated that he wants to bring the entire lithium production and electric car battery production cycle into the United States.

It’s all about climate change and the tsunami of electric cars and trucks about to hit the US as it already has in China and Europe. The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and 97% of climate scientists worldwide predict that at the current greenhouse gas levels our state and the entire Southwest will see decades of hotter, drier weather, even if the world attains the CO2 reduction goals set in the Paris Climate Agreement. So expediting the mines will help save our environment, our ranching and agriculture industries, and our wildlife. And it will produce huge tax revenues and employ thousands of Nevadans in high paying jobs.

We have a unique opportunity in Nevada to increase employment by thousands of jobs and to increase state taxes on the mine sites and related sales and property taxes by hundreds of millions of dollars over the next 40 years. But we must expedite the building of new mines and the processing of the ores here. Right now we have one lithium mine at Silver Peak and two near the beginning construction level on the Rhyolite Ridge (Ioneer Mining) and Thacker Pass (Lithium Nevada Mining Company).