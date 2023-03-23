If you enjoy the outdoors in Nevada, you have likely heard about our state’s outdoor gem, the Ruby Mountains. Located south of Elko Nevada, this mountain range boasts over 10 peaks reaching above 10,000 feet with its pinnacle, the Ruby dome peaking at 11,387 feet.

Skiers travel across frozen landscapes to run the famous Terminal Cancer Couloir, a 14-foot-wide perfectly straight shoot sought out by thrill-seeking backcountry skiers. Hunters and anglers prize the mountain range because it is home to Nevada’s largest mule deer herd and our state fish, the Lahontan cutthroat trout. Avid bird watchers flock to the highest peaks in order to glimpse the Himalayan snowcock, a bird native to the Himalayan region of southern Asia, that was introduced as a game bird in the Ruby Mountains beginning in 1963. The Ruby Mountains offer a plethora of activities to Nevada’s residents and visitors.

In recent years, the oil and gas industry has attempted to lease areas in and bordering the Ruby Mountains for oil and gas drilling, despite little to no resource potential. Like the Ruby Mountains, Nevada is not known for its rich oil and gas deposits and between 2011 and 2020, over 5 million leased federal acres in Nevada were terminated, relinquished, or expired without ever having produced oil or gas. Exploratory oil and gas leases mean that the land is managed and dedicated for this single use -- and incompatible with other uses, like recreation -- with no guarantee of royalty returns or domestic energy supply.

Fortunately, Nevada’s Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen have introduced a bill in Congress titled the Ruby Mountains Protection Act that would prohibit leasing acres for oil and gas exploration and safeguards access for hunting, mining and exploring. The bill also prohibits oil and gas leasing in areas bordering the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1938, this wetland lies just east of the mountain and is one of most remote national wildlife refuges in the lower 48. With Nevada being the driest state in the Union, conserving and protecting our wetlands and fisheries that are vital for waterfowl, other migrating birds, and fish are important if we hope to enjoy the recreation they provide for current and future generations.

In 2021, Nevada’s outdoor recreation industry was responsible for 50,563 jobs and $2.4 billion in wages and salaries. These contributions to Nevada’s economy far outweigh the monetary benefit Nevadans would see if oil and gas leasing was allowed in and around the Ruby Mountains and Ruby Lake Refuge. As the state continues to see an increase in population growth, it is essential to provide recreational activities and robust wildlife populations to our state’s residents and visitors.