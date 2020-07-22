Commentary: Nevadans are keeping more of their hard-earned money under President Trump

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has stated the “first thing” he would do if elected is repeal President Trump’s historic tax cuts. That coupled with Joe Biden’s proposed tax raises, $4 trillion would be passed directly to 80% of American tax-payers. This would be incredibly detrimental and burdensome on middle class families, businesses and investors. Joe Biden’s tax policy is heavily influenced by Bernie Sanders’ socialist ideas through their joint unity platform, which would lead to an immediate $2,000 tax hike for a typical Nevada family of four.

President Trump continues to put working families first, while Joe Biden pays them no mind by threatening to cut the child tax credit in half after the President doubled it in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. With help from Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s over 100% increase to the Child Tax Credit has benefitted over 225,000 Nevada households. It’s important to remember that every single democrat voted against giving Nevada families this tax cut as well as the Child Tax Credit.

To congressional democrats’ and Nancy Pelosi’s dismay, President Trump’s tax relief was far from the “Armageddon” predicted. On the contrary, it has played a pivotal role in reigniting our country’s economy while assisting in job creation, even during these difficult times with the pandemic.