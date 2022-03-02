Commentary: Nevadans react to Biden speech

Elko Mayor Reece Keener

Despite exceedingly low expectations, our president still managed to disappoint in his first SOTU address. This administration now owns two of the worst foreign policy disasters since Viet Nam, and they’ve managed to do this in the space of less than a year.

This is an epic struggle of good versus evil, a modern day David and Goliath. The free world is solidly rooting for the Ukrainian underdogs as they’re bruised from missile strikes, but prevailing on the ground. Godspeed Ukrainian patriots, may your righteous defense prevail.

Putin is a certifiable madman that will not accept defeat. If his invasion stalls, he will unleash more lethal weapons including chemical and thermal munitions. He’s set the stage for his own ouster as the Russian public’s disapproval, and the toll of economic hardships are mounting.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

This evening, I was proud to attend President Biden’s first State of the Union address, where he laid out the challenges and opportunities facing the United States. We’ve made incredible progress combating the pandemic, getting Nevadans back to work, and supporting our infrastructure, but there is more to do. My focus in the Senate will continue to be on helping middle-class Nevadans by creating good-paying jobs, bringing down costs, and ensuring that families have access to affordable housing and health care.

The president also spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the threat of Putin's aggression. I appreciate his leadership, and will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure that the U.S. supports Ukraine and our NATO allies while holding Russia and Putin accountable for this reckless and devastating invasion.

Nevada Republican Party

Tonight, the American people were subjected to empty suit Joe Biden fumbling his way through his first State of the Union. He’d like you to forget his record: Biden's record unemployment, record inflation, and record gas prices. His message is anti-parent, anti-liberty, and anti-American.

In two years, his only goal seems to be the systematic dismantling of the American standard of living. We look forward to Congress putting vigorous checks on the feckless occupant of the White House when we take back both houses in the 2022 Red Wave.

U.S. Sen. Jackie Rosen, D-Nev.

I was pleased to be joined virtually by Marc Ellis for the State of the Union to hear about the progress we’ve made in the past year and President Biden’s vision to keep our economy moving in the right direction while lowering everyday costs for hardworking families. As president of a local union in Northern Nevada, Marc represents workers who will benefit from the historic investment and thousands of good-paying jobs coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I helped write and pass – evidence of what we can accomplish when we work together.

We need to continue working in a bipartisan way to tackle more pressing issues facing our country. From addressing the student mental health crisis to protecting the health of our veterans to strengthening our state’s travel and tourism economy, I am always working to find common ground and deliver for Nevadans. I will keep fighting in the year ahead to create more good-paying jobs and help families and small businesses across our state to afford the things they need so they can make ends meet.

GOP governor candidate Dean Heller

Joe Biden has given us a mismanaged pandemic, a recession, and a southern border on fire.

The same way Biden has failed the American people, Steve Sisolak has failed Nevada. Sisolak has supported every one of Biden’s failed policies. The people of Nevada have had enough, and they will be heard in November when Steve Sisolak is finally fired.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0