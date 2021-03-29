Commentary: Nevada's GOP working to enact election reforms

We started the 81st Legislative Session stating and acting on election reform as our top priority. We continue to focus on election integrity and acknowledge all of the hard work that was put into gathering election security evidence and documenting irregularities. To everyone who signed affidavits and statements, we appreciate your efforts, we hear you, and are working tirelessly for you at the Legislature to pass meaningful election reform and restore trust in the process.
When Democrats in the Nevada Legislature made unneeded, unwise, and hasty changes to Nevada election laws during the 32nd Special Session, Republicans expected consequences. Nevada voters were disenfranchised. Election integrity must ensure our fundamental civil right to vote and have our votes counted, not invalidated by mistakes or unauthorized votes. We are aware of the steady, resolute, sincere concerns of all Nevadans and recently met with Nevada Republican Party leadership to more fully understand the problem.
A significant number of Nevadans feel they were disenfranchised on November 3rd. While the courts and media would have everyone believe that there was no, or no significant, problems with voting in Nevada, The People have a right to know the facts. That requires investigations.
The Caucus has been made aware of the more than six-thousand calls and messages to Nevada Republican Party Election Day Operations. Callers from several different political parties yielded complaints which need to be investigated, such as:
- Someone had already voted a ballot in their name;
- Election system wrongly indicating they already voted, requiring a provisional ballot, which many were unable to cure due to DMV being closed;
- Family members stating deceased relative had a ballot cast in their name.
We also discussed the complaints of 122,918 individual voter integrity incidents reported by the Nevada Republican Party to better learn the analysis and data sources used to support these claims.
The Nevada Assembly Republican Caucus appreciates and respects recent updates on complaints by Nevadans. We have a slate of bills that would clean up elections in Nevada such as:
AB 137, Assemblyman John Ellison, would require photo ID to vote.
AB 134, Assemblyman Andy Matthews, repeal AB4 from the 32nd special session.
AB 129, Assemblyman Tom Roberts, requires PACs in Nevada to come in line with the same requirements that are required of all non-Federal candidates for office in the state of Nevada.
AB 166, Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, would require a disclaimer on political text messages.
AB328, Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, authorizing a funeral director to notify the county clerk of the death of a person; requiring a county clerk to cancel the pre-registration or registration to vote for a person when notified by a funeral director that the person has died.
AB163, Assemblywoman Jill Dickman, an omnibus common-sense election reform bill requiring proof of identity that would remove the disastrous effect of AB4 railroaded through by Democrats and help secure and safeguard our elections.
AB263, Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, requiring county and city clerks to audit the performance of persons who check voter signatures on absentee ballots, mailing ballots or mail ballots; setting forth certain requirements for signature verification devices.
AJR14, Assemblywoman Dr. Titus, would change elections for justice of the NV Supreme Court/Court of Appeals. Incumbent judges who run unopposed would instead be on ballot as choice to retain/not retain.
AB248, Assemblywoman Jill Tolles, would require poll watchers to be certified by a political party and register with the Secretary of State.
AJR13, Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to require the Legislature to canvass the vote and certify election results.
AB264, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, would require the Secretary of State to submit an affidavit affirming that it cleaned up voter rolls before an election.
AB297, Assemblywoman Dr. Titus, requires a registrar of voters to be an elected office. Those in charge of our elections should be accountable to the people not politicians.
Prior to session I delivered the official Republican Response to the State of the State Address stating:
Confidence in our electoral integrity has reached an all-time low.
This is troubling because voting is a pressure relief valve that maintains stability and peace in a democracy by keeping politicians accountable. But for it to work, the citizenry must trust only legitimate votes are counted. Votes are the currency of our democratic republic and must be respected.
Every Nevadan who casts a ballot deserves assurance that their vote will not be nullified by a fraudulently cast vote. That’s why Republicans are pushing a slate of new bills to restore electoral confidence in the Silver State’s democratic process.
State legislatures are the proper vehicle to redress the loss of electoral trust and we must work in a bi-partisan way to enact election reform.
All eyes were on Nevada’s ballot processing that dragged on long after polls had closed. We must study states who excelled at secure processing and tabulating. Florida, haunted by the Presidential Election of 2000, processed over 11 million votes in four hours and enabled the Associated Press to call the state of Florida for President Trump at a half hour past midnight on election night.
This is the standard we must emulate.
As leader of the Caucus, I used one of my leadership bills to introduced AB297 — which requires the election of a registrar of voters. Clark and Washoe county registrars are currently appointed positions and I believe that those in charge of our elections should be accountable to the people, not politicians. Additionally, I successfully negotiated with Speaker Frierson to adopt a Republican provision to clean up our voter rolls of dead voters by requiring a funeral home director to notify county clerks when someone passes and remove them from the rolls. This issue is personal to me, as I have had patients deliver deceased patient ballots to me. We must fix the system and I am determined to do so.
Our top priority, Enacting Meaningful Election Reform, that we released states:
“The survival of our democratic republic depends on accuracy and faith in our elections, and no Nevadan should be denied access to a ballot box or have their vote nullified by a fraudulent or illegally cast vote.
“Confidence in our electoral integrity has reached an all-time low. Prior to the recent election we saw policies being implemented that bypassed the legislative process and lacked input from legislative members, the Secretary of State and other key stakeholders. This led to confusion over our electoral process and revealed serious problems with how ballots are cast and counted. The Assembly Republican Caucus will continue to follow our guiding principles of openness, transparency, and accountability to promote legislation that will restore confidence in our state’s democratic electoral process. We have the power, authority and obligation to provide bi-partisan solutions for those who sent us to Carson City.”
I remain adamantly opposed to AB4-ever. Here is the statement I gave to the press on camera and via email:
“We stand unshakeable in our conviction that universal mail-in voting and ballot harvesting will further degrade the fragile civic trust shared between the three million people that call Nevada home, and will drive us further apart in our alarmingly divergent nation. The perception of voter restriction is a manufactured crisis by partisan politicians and we must listen to our county clerks and other apolitical professional election officials who are adamant that they do not want universal mail ballots and ballot harvesting. We must listen to nonpartisan election professionals and not acquiesce to the partisan playbook being imposed on us as the progressive proof-of-concept model of the west coast.
Assemblywoman Jill Dickman’s Assembly Bill 163 is a common-sense omnibus election reform bill that would remove the disastrous effect of AB4 railroaded through by Democrats and help secure and safeguard our elections.
We need fellow Constitutional Conservatives to help us usher these bills through the legislative process. We are still in the minority. First, we need to secure a committee hearing from Democrat chairs and, once that is secure, obtain a work session to pass it out of committee. Then we must get it to the floor and passed. Then we need to repeat the process in the other chamber before going to the Governor.
Assembly Republicans are working hard to have the Democrat majority hold hearings on these bills, but the truth is that we need The People to help us. Every Nevada citizen must reach out to Democrat legislators to insist these voter integrity bills be heard, debated, and voted on to protect the rights of all Nevadans.
Election integrity is essential to our American Republic and our Great State of Nevada. It is not negotiable. We ask all Nevadans to work to encourage the Democrat members of the Legislature to hear these bills.
Dr. Robin L. Titus is assemblywoman for Nevada’s District 38.