Commentary: Nevada's GOP working to enact election reforms

This is the standard we must emulate.

As leader of the Caucus, I used one of my leadership bills to introduced AB297 — which requires the election of a registrar of voters. Clark and Washoe county registrars are currently appointed positions and I believe that those in charge of our elections should be accountable to the people, not politicians. Additionally, I successfully negotiated with Speaker Frierson to adopt a Republican provision to clean up our voter rolls of dead voters by requiring a funeral home director to notify county clerks when someone passes and remove them from the rolls. This issue is personal to me, as I have had patients deliver deceased patient ballots to me. We must fix the system and I am determined to do so.

Our top priority, Enacting Meaningful Election Reform, that we released states:

“The survival of our democratic republic depends on accuracy and faith in our elections, and no Nevadan should be denied access to a ballot box or have their vote nullified by a fraudulent or illegally cast vote.