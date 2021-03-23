Commentary: Nevada's per se and DUI laws with marijuana consumption

Every state in the country has per se drunk driving laws that state any driver found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater is guilty of driving under the influence. When someone is stopped on suspicion of drunk driving and records a 0.08 BAC on a breath test or blood test, they are found guilty of DUI.

Within the state of Nevada, one of the most common drug offenses involves the possession or consumption of marijuana — cannabis plays a common role in DUI investigations. After an arrest for driving under the influence, the arresting office may require a blood test if they believe marijuana consumption led to the driver’s impairment.

Nevada enacted a per se law for those arrested for DUI with marijuana or marijuana metabolites in their system. DUI laws in Nevada prohibit a driver from operating a motor vehicle with any detectible level of marijuana or a marijuana metabolite present in the blood above a specific threshold level.

The per se law’s intention with marijuana was to enact a similar statute to the alcohol per se statute. The new statute contains a list of controlled substances, including marijuana. The drug level is measured in nanograms with marijuana and marijuana metabolites in the urine and blood.