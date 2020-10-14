Commentary: New buildings at Elko High School a shame and a sham

A year later an ECSD board agenda listed “Review feasibility study by Design West Architects for new Science Building at Elko High School.” I was surprised; this work had not been advertised. I met with the previous Superintendent and the head of facilities to question why there was no public solicitation. Both gentlemen told me this was a small contract and assured nothing big would happen on this or any other project without advertising. Seven months later an agenda said “Going to bid for a contractor to build new science building by Design West.” They lied to me.

Months later Design West had also completed design of a new performing arts building, also unsolicited. Our school district, that always complains about money, would build two, brand new buildings, right next to each other, designed by the same Idaho architects.

In the most egregious example of the “buddy system” I have ever witnessed, Design West didn’t even have to name their price before they were handed both projects.

The elected school board either didn’t know, or didn’t care?

I sent emails to the entire board. Only two of the seven board members bothered to answer, so I went to a board meeting to ask why someone local wasn’t even given a chance at this work. The board would not even respond to me.