Commentary: No easy answers for fire-weary Western ranchers

Much of Daley's essay recounts the agonizing labor of family and friends -- experienced local hands all -- working with chainsaws and four-wheelers to find, and all too often euthanize, cows with agonizing injuries like burnt hooves and incinerated udders. The photos are harrowing.

And what the author believes is that these catastrophes don't have to happen. Forest fires are inevitable and can be beneficial in clearing undergrowth that serves as fuel and sucks the moisture from the soil. But virtually all of California's most destructive fires, he points out, have started on public land, where restrictions mean flammable fuel builds up.

"For those of you on the right who want to blame the left and California," he points out, "these are national forestlands that are 'managed' by the feds. They have failed miserably over the past 50 years. Smokey the Bear was the cruelest joke ever played on the western landscape, a decades-long campaign to prevent forest fires has resulted in megafires of a scope we've never seen. Thanks, Smokey."

Daley sees tree-huggers sharing the blame: "And, for those of you on the left who want to blame it all on climate change, the regulations at the state and federal level have crippled -- no, stopped -- any progress towards changing the unmitigated disasters facing our landscapes."