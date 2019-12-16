Commentary: Now and forevermore, Trump will be an impeached president

That’s what Donald Trump tried to get away with, but got caught in the act. Since the House is controlled by the Democrats, he will more than likely be impeached.

But Republicans, who rule the Senate, will no doubt save his bacon when his case goes to trial in the upper chamber. No one in the Senate Democratic caucus is predicting that Trump will be convicted.

Even so, Trump will still have to face the voters in the general election as an impeached incumbent, and more than likely overcome increased opposition in the caucuses and primaries to come.

This is the fourth time in our country’s history that the House has produced articles of impeachment against a president, but it hasn’t slowed down Trump or his agenda.

His pro-growth tax cuts have energized the U.S. economy, boosting job creation throughout much of the country. He has achieved a modified trade agreement with Mexico and Canada to improve the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

And unemployment is at record lows.

“The compromise all but guarantees that President Trump will achieve one of his top [economic] priorities,” the Washington Post reported on its front page Wednesday.