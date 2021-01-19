Commentary: Obama didn’t close the racial wealth divide. Can Biden?

Of course, the failure to bridge racial economic inequality is not unique to the Obama presidency. Whether under Trump, Clinton, or either Bush, there has been little to no progress in bridging the economic divide for African Americans in wealth, homeownership, and income.

This lack of progress should be a wake-up call: Bold action is necessary. That’s why we’re calling on President Biden to announce a White House Office of Racial Economic Equity on his first day.

This office should develop a government-wide audit to rigorously assess all significant economic policies and programs for how they affect racial inequality. This office should also issue a public report with actionable reforms and legislative proposals for Congress.

Biden’s inauguration falls just two days after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. It was almost 60 years ago, in the famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” that Dr. King bemoaned that moderation was the “Negro’s great stumbling block in the stride toward freedom.”

He was right. In the 21st century, we have seen Black progress go from a “stride toward freedom” to being stuck in economic apartheid. Moderate reforms by Democrats — along with often open hostility from Republicans — have corresponded with decades of failure in addressing racial economic inequality.