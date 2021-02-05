Commentary: Old views from new administration

Can we step away from politics for a moment and consider how we can serve women, children and families better? Not simply as a federal government, but as individuals, families and communities?

The Biden administration’s statement was not a surprise, of course, to those of us who oppose abortion. But if the president’s inaugural words were heartfelt, he wouldn’t have been so callous to the Americans who could not in good conscience vote for him because of his position on abortion.

Many Americans who describe themselves as pro-choice simply want to know that a woman in a difficult position has choices. And they should. It’s quite common for married couples to struggle with infertility. So many of them would love to welcome a child into their home. Why are we killing babies when babies are wanted? And why are there ads for surrogates — which can be so tempting for a woman who is struggling financially — when there are children languishing in the foster-care system?