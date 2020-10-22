Commentary: Partnership brings mental health services to students

We’re about two months into a school year that will forever be associated with the impact of COVID-19. And with unprecedented times, comes unique circumstances, including an increase in demand for resources such as mental health services, caused by the growing rate of unemployment, an overall economic downturn and an absence in physical human connection. Luckily, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada (CIS) has a long-standing relationship with The PRACTICE Mental Health Clinic at UNLV (PRACTICE) also committed to doing everything it can to meet the needs of our students, no matter where they live because all treatment is supplied virtually.

Since 2012, with the leadership of Dr. John Nixon, Assistant Director of Clinical Services & PK-12 Outreach at The PRACTICE, Elko County School District students have greatly benefited from our partnership, going on to graduate, secure jobs and contribute to their surrounding communities.

At The PRACTICE, UNLV student clinicians working towards their master’s degree in mental health counseling and doctoral students in school psychology and clinical psychology provide counseling sessions to our kids ages 12 and older. Given that mental health is foundational to the ability to learn and essential to the wellbeing of our students, schools and the community, the value of these counseling services is incalculable.