Commentary: Partnership brings mental health services to students

We’re about two months into a school year that will forever be associated with the impact of COVID-19. And with unprecedented times, comes unique circumstances, including an increase in demand for resources such as mental health services, caused by the growing rate of unemployment, an overall economic downturn and an absence in physical human connection. Luckily, Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada (CIS) has a long-standing relationship with The PRACTICE Mental Health Clinic at UNLV (PRACTICE) also committed to doing everything it can to meet the needs of our students, no matter where they live because all treatment is supplied virtually.
Since 2012, with the leadership of Dr. John Nixon, Assistant Director of Clinical Services & PK-12 Outreach at The PRACTICE, Elko County School District students have greatly benefited from our partnership, going on to graduate, secure jobs and contribute to their surrounding communities.
At The PRACTICE, UNLV student clinicians working towards their master’s degree in mental health counseling and doctoral students in school psychology and clinical psychology provide counseling sessions to our kids ages 12 and older. Given that mental health is foundational to the ability to learn and essential to the wellbeing of our students, schools and the community, the value of these counseling services is incalculable.
“We’re able to bring mental health counseling to underserved areas which would not have been possible without CIS of Northeastern Nevada,” said Dr. Nixon. “Access to mental health services in schools is not standard practice, so we feel especially grateful to partners like Elko County School District for staying invested in our kids’ futures and enhancing their quality of life.”
According to Dr. Nixon, The PRACTICE has over 20 student clinicians scheduling calls and offer counseling to students. More than 600 scheduled appointments have been conducted this past year alone – 75 percent of the total number of scheduled appointments. The outcomes have been strongly positive. For example, the ability to manage emotions including improving frustration tolerance, understanding emotions and expression of emotions in situationally appropriate ways have shown a 74 percent-plus improvement.
There is a great deal of evidence that shows the lasting effects of mental health issues on children’s abilities to learn, manage emotions and make decisions. The most vulnerable population includes those who have previously demonstrated a struggle with anxiety, depression and substance abuse, so it’s imperative we reach and connect with those students to alleviate their stresses before they escalate and become detrimental to earning an education – something every student has a right to work towards, no matter their life circumstance or economic status. CIS is simply here to help light the way, clear the path, so the students can find their true potential and greatness.
Even when schools closed following our Governor’s Emergency Declaration in March, our mental health partners scrambled to ensure continuity of services to students. And as we anticipate the need for our services to continue to climb well into 2021, we’ll be here ready to be part of the support system our students rely in – no matter where the rest of the school year takes us.
Thank you to the Elko County School District for being so forward thinking and allowing such an important service to be available to your students. Wherever they are, whatever it takes, CIS is here for our kids, our families and our community. We will get through this, together.
For more information please contact Communities In Schools at 775-738-2783 or your students’ school.
———
Sarah Goicoechea is executive director of Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada.
