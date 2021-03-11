Commentary: Past time to end speculative oil and gas leasing

Once a speculator makes a successful bid on a parcel, those lands are managed with oil and gas development as the top priority, and other uses take a backseat. When public lands are leased for oil and gas development for ten years at a time, it discourages land managers from prioritizing and planning for other kinds of uses that could better serve the public, such as recreational access or habitat restoration.

The outdoor recreation economy in Nevada generates over 59,000 direct jobs while adding $1.1 billion to the state and local tax revenue. According to the Outdoor industry Association, Nevada is ranked 3rd in the nation for outdoor recreation activities value added growth since 2019, yet we are still managing our lands as if oil and gas were the primary drivers of our economies. It’s just not reality.

Speculation is risky business, and the BLM must have updated policies that will allow them to do a better job determining what lands should be available for oil and gas leasing. Speculative leasing wastes our time, our money, and our habitat.