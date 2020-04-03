Commentary: Paycheck Protection Program signed by President Trump gives small businesses real relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In my hometown here in Michigan, our community is rallying to do all we can to support our neighbors and local businesses during this difficult time. Thanks to President Trump, some more help is on the way.

President Trump’s first priority has always been the health and wellbeing of Americans. While he and his team are working to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, he is also working to ensure that our economy can bounce back stronger than ever.

That means taking care of our nation’s more than 30 million small businesses.

In a matter of just a few short weeks, small businesses that were bustling with activity have now gone empty as they play their part in slowing the spread of the virus and keeping our fellow Americans safe.

At a time where people’s lives and livelihoods are on the line, the President is ensuring that small businesses have the lifeline they need to help them weather the economic storm this virus has imposed.

Starting Friday, April 3, small businesses will be able to apply for relief under the brand-new Paycheck Protection Program.