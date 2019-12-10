Commentary: Pelosi's drug bill has a huge, hidden price tag

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just released a bill that would allow government regulators to set artificially low prices for hundreds of medicines.

These price caps would stifle medical research, making it harder for scientists to cure Alzheimer’s and a host of other chronic diseases that currently burden millions of families and threaten to overwhelm the healthcare system in the coming decades.

The Lower Drug Costs Now Act would impose outright price controls on common treatments for everything from cancer to multiple sclerosis. If companies don’t comply, they’d face a substantial penalty of 95 percent of gross revenues from the drug.

Price controls could save the government a considerable sum in the short run. But any savings would come at the expense of medical progress. It takes as much as $2.6 billion for research companies to bring one new drug to market.