Commentary: People get the government they deserve

We constantly talk about “the government” as if the government was some type of living breathing organism. It isn’t.
In terms of an active agent, “the government” doesn’t exist, only the people who run the government. “The government” isn’t raising our taxes. The people in charge of the government are raising our taxes.
“The government” isn’t wasting money on a scale that is almost criminal. The people who run the government are wasting money.
“The government” doesn’t demand our children be mis-educated in huge bureaucratic warehouses. The people who run the government mis-educate our children.
“The government” doesn’t fight everlasting foreign wars we have no intention of winning. The people who run the government demand never ending foreign wars.
“The government” isn’t destroying the value of our money by printing currency by the billions with nothing to back it up. The people who run the government are destroying the value of currency.
So, what is the point?
A question: Since we live in a type of democracy, why do we dislike our government so much?
Polls have consistently shown that Americans despise Congress more than almost any other institution in the nation. Yet, most Americans like THEIR representative in Congress. Those phony, bombastic, self-serving, ignorant buffoons in Congress were all elected by someone, but evidently not by us.
In like fashion, those mayors who are running their cities into the ground were elected by someone. The majority of voters put politicians who can’t be trusted to tell the truth in office.
We try hard to like our presidents, but most of the time Americans don’t agree with the ones we have. There was no grass-root support for Biden and Hillary Clinton. Biden was simply the anti-Trump. Hillary had a D after her name because the Ds said it was finally her turn. Biden, Hillary, and Trump all have questionable (maybe even criminal) backgrounds.
These people, however, are the government.
The bottom line is something we don’t want to think about. People get the governments they deserve.
If Congress is full of phony, bombastic, self-serving, ignorant buffoons, then the people elected phony, bombastic, self-serving, ignorant buffoons to be their leaders.
Politicians destroy the value of the currency because they know they can be reelected by promising people something for nothing. We elect corrupt politicians who line their own pockets and make sure their families are set up for life because they promise something we hold dearer than morality and law. It is a devil’s bargain; if we get what we want, our leaders can have what they want.
People get the government they deserve.
Wait a minute, are you suggesting that even the Germans under Hitler and the Chinese under Mao got what they deserved? There are exceptions, but yes.
The blunt truth is this: If our government is a mess, it is because we are a mess.
That is not to say the total effect isn’t self-reinforcing and perpetuating. Corrupt people select (or tolerate) corrupt leaders. Corrupt leaders corrupt the public. Ignorant people select ignorant leaders who perpetuate ignorance.
A constitution will not save a nation that is unworthy of it.