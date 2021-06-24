Commentary: People get the government they deserve

In like fashion, those mayors who are running their cities into the ground were elected by someone. The majority of voters put politicians who can’t be trusted to tell the truth in office.

We try hard to like our presidents, but most of the time Americans don’t agree with the ones we have. There was no grass-root support for Biden and Hillary Clinton. Biden was simply the anti-Trump. Hillary had a D after her name because the Ds said it was finally her turn. Biden, Hillary, and Trump all have questionable (maybe even criminal) backgrounds.

These people, however, are the government.

The bottom line is something we don’t want to think about. People get the governments they deserve.

If Congress is full of phony, bombastic, self-serving, ignorant buffoons, then the people elected phony, bombastic, self-serving, ignorant buffoons to be their leaders.

Politicians destroy the value of the currency because they know they can be reelected by promising people something for nothing. We elect corrupt politicians who line their own pockets and make sure their families are set up for life because they promise something we hold dearer than morality and law. It is a devil’s bargain; if we get what we want, our leaders can have what they want.