Commentary: Perspective on the Pope

These days, I confess to taking some consolation in people who declare themselves politically homeless. They are often voicing a desire to see politics shaped into something that reflects the best of ourselves, when it sometimes seems to reflect the worst. During the last presidential debate, I watched as NARAL Pro-Choice America, the organization that was formerly known as the National Abortion Rights Action League, tweeted against Donald Trump for separating illegal immigrant children from families. Yes, that is not good. Nor is what NARAL is about: Violently, permanently pitting a mother against her unborn child. I know we are not supposed to put it that way in polite society, but that is what it is. And that is why I increasingly know people who are voting for neither major candidate this presidential election.

When I was a child, if you asked me what my favorite holiday was, it was Election Day. Never could I have imagined that politics could have come to our current miserable situation. And yet, my friend and colleague Richard Brookhiser, who writes some of the best history books, is forever reminding us that politics has been replete with dark moments. We just didn’t have to watch them play out on social media.