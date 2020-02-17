Commentary: Plunging America into a sea of debt

The only person I know who made any sense of all this was the famed humorist Will Rogers.

“We owe more money than any nation in the world, and we are LOWERING TAXES,” he once said. “When is the time to pay off a debt, if it is not when you are doing well?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You let a politician return home from Washington and announce, ‘Boys, we lowered your taxes. We had to borrow the money to do it, but we did it.’ Say, they would elect him for life.’”

But the CBO’s recent report on the budget and U.S. economic outlook makes it clear that this debt path “would dampen economic output over time.”

Furthermore, the report notes, “Rising interest costs associated with the debt would increase interest payments to foreign debt holders and thus reduce the income of U.S. households by increasing amounts.”

“Such a significant increase in federal borrowing would also elevate the risk of a fiscal crisis,” Swagel told Congress.

“In addition, it could limit lawmakers’ ability to adopt deficit-financed fiscal policies to respond to unforeseen events or for other purposes,” he warned.