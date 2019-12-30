Commentary: Pondering the work of Mister Rogers, a pastor

During a dozen years of ministry, the Rev. Ted Giese estimates that he has performed 200 funerals and made 1,000 hospital visits to the sick and the dying. He also spends many hours in theaters, working on his movie reviews featured at The Canadian Lutheran website.

Thus, Giese knew exactly what was happening in a crucial scene in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” In it, PBS legend Fred Rogers — played by Tom Hanks — arrives with a pie for the family of a dying father who has been struggling to heal a bitter rift with his journalist son.

Leaning over the deathbed, Mister Rogers whispers into the man’s ear. Moments later, the son asks what he said and Rogers replies: “I asked him to pray for me. Anyone who’s going through what he’s going through must be very close to God.”

Anyone who has served as a pastor, said Giese, will immediately recognize what happened in this encounter.

“That was a pastoral call,” he said. “I don’t usually bring an apple pie with me when I make this kind of visit, but I know what that scene is all about. I know what that feels like as a pastor. It’s like you’re part of the family, but you are also there to provide the kind of care that people count on pastors to provide.”